College Basketball Rankings March 10

Purdue probably is int he top 15 this week if it had held on in Champaign on Friday. Now it is trying to hold on to a top 4 seed. The Boilers can probably get there with a pair of wins in the Big Ten tournament, but losing four games where it had a double digit lead in the second half is troublesome.

Purdue hangs on in the top 25 this week at No. 20.