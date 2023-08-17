Coach Ryan Walters hit the transfer portal hard in order to shore up the secondary, which is critical to his plan on defense. Today's player is one that was brought in as part of that plan.

Marquis Wilson - Sr. (RS)

Windsor, CT (Penn State)

5'11", 165 pounds

Defensive Back

2023 Projection: Possible starter

Wilson is an interesting player. He was never a regular starter at Penn State, but he played in a lot of games and was a key reserve. In four years he played in 37 games for the Nittany Lions, and even though he was primarily a defensive player he spent some time on offense as well. He is a former 4-star prospect that was a top 500 recruit nationally. His best game last season came at Auburn, where he had six tackles.

This year at Purdue is his bonus 5th year due to COVID, so it is his only shot to play at Purdue. He is projected to be a starter at corner due to his experience, but at minimum he is a valuable player with experience.