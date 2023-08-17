News More News
ago football Edit

16 Days to Purdue Football: Marquis Wilson

Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Marquis Wilson (8) during the NCAA football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State won 35-31.
Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Marquis Wilson (8) during the NCAA football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State won 35-31. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

Coach Ryan Walters hit the transfer portal hard in order to shore up the secondary, which is critical to his plan on defense. Today's player is one that was brought in as part of that plan.

Marquis Wilson - Sr. (RS)

Windsor, CT (Penn State)

5'11", 165 pounds

Defensive Back

2023 Projection: Possible starter

Wilson is an interesting player. He was never a regular starter at Penn State, but he played in a lot of games and was a key reserve. In four years he played in 37 games for the Nittany Lions, and even though he was primarily a defensive player he spent some time on offense as well. He is a former 4-star prospect that was a top 500 recruit nationally. His best game last season came at Auburn, where he had six tackles.

This year at Purdue is his bonus 5th year due to COVID, so it is his only shot to play at Purdue. He is projected to be a starter at corner due to his experience, but at minimum he is a valuable player with experience.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}