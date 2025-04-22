Purdue lands Kentucky offensive line transfer Marc Nave Jr.

More offensive line help is on the way for the Boilermakers, as Purdue has landed Kentucky offensive line transfer Marc Nave Jr. on the heels of his official visit to West Lafayette.

Nave was a highly-touted prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, where he was a target of the previous regime of the Boilermakers, as well as holding offers from the likes of Ohio State, Georgia, Auburn, Louisville, Missouri, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Duke and Cincinnati, among others. He ultimately landed at Kentucky over that group of suitors.

In his lone season in Lexington, Nave redshirted his first year on campus, playing in one game for the Wildcats, getting nine snaps at left tackle. The Ohio native will now have a new home for 2025 and beyond, as he is set to join the Boilermakers ahead of next season.

Purdue has now added four portal offensive linemen this spring, to go along with the four that joined the program this winter. Nave joins forces with Tyrell Green, Jude McCoskey, and Bradyn Joiner as reinforcements set to get to West Lafayette this summer, as well as Giordano Vaccaro, Jalen St. John, Mason Vicari and Hank Purvis.

Nave also becomes the 41st transfer portal commitment of the off-season for the Boilermakers and the 12th this spring, joining Sanders Ellis (Tennessee State), Marcus Moore (Bowling Green), Jude McCoskey (Tulane), Corey Smith (Tulsa), Chalil Cummings (Memphis), Bradyn Joiner (Auburn), Ryan Browne (North Carolina), Ian Jeffries (Arkansas State), Nitro Tuggle and Michael Jackson III (Georgia), and Tyrell Green (Eastern Kentucky).