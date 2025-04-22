Purdue lands Eastern Kentucky offensive lineman transfer Tyrell Green

Purdue landed one of its top portal targets on Tuesday, as former Eastern Kentucky offensive lineman Tyrell Green committed to the Boilermakers on the heels of his official visit to campus, per Rivals National Transfer Portal analyst Adam Friedman.

The class of 2024 recruit hit the college ranks running as he became a Freshman All-American honoree as a true freshman last season. Green started 10 of 13 games played for the Colonels at right guard and did not allow a sack in over 600 snaps.

The sophomore standout now heads north to play in the Big Ten after one year in the FCS ranks, where he will join Vance Vice's offensive line in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers add a third transfer offensive lineman during the spring window, joining Tulane offensive tackle Jude McCoskey and Auburn offensive guard Bradyn Joiner. That trio also joins Giordano Vaccaro, Jalen St. John, Hank Purvis and Mason Vicari, all of whom transferred into the program over the winter.

The 6-foot-6, 355-pound lineman brings a young and intriguing talent to the unit, which just lost Jaden Ball, Jordan King, Jimmy Liston, and Rod Green to the portal this spring.

Green marks the 40th transfer portal commitment of the off-season for the Boilermakers and the 11th this spring, joining Sanders Ellis (Tennessee State), Marcus Moore (Bowling Green), Jude McCoskey (Tulane), Corey Smith (Tulsa), Chalil Cummings (Memphis), Bradyn Joiner (Auburn), Ryan Browne (North Carolina), Ian Jeffries (Arkansas State), Nitro Tuggle and Michael Jackson III (Georgia).