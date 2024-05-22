Just a few weeks ago Purdue was in the driver's seat for both the Big Ten title and an NCAA Tournament berth after beating Michigan 4-0 to open their series on May 10th.

That would be the last win of the season.

The Boilermakers were eliminated Friday night in the loser's bracket of the Big Ten Tournament, falling to Nebraska 6-2 for their seventh straight loss. The Boilers finish the season at 33-24, but the seven game losing streak came at the absolute worst time.

Purdue did get off to a decent start in this one as Big Ten Freshman of the Year Luke Gaffney put the Boilers in front 1-0 with a solo home run in the bottom of the first. The lead was very short lived as the Cornhuskers scored four runs in the top of the second on four hits and two walks off of Luke Wagner.

Purdue did get a run back in the bottom of the inning when Logan Sutter scored on a bases loaded groundout from Thomas Green, but that was the last of Purdue's scoring on the day. Gabe Swansen led off the third with a solo home run, and that was enough for the Cornhuksers to stymie the Boilermaker offense.

Purdue danced in and out of trouble by stranding 10 Nebraska runners on base, but Purdue's offense couldn't get much going with its own chances. The Boilers finished the night with just two hits, and had only one baserunner in the final six innings. That runner came as the result of a hit batsman in the ninth inning.

Purdue will have a very different look next season, as it loses 20 seniors. All three weekend starting pitchers graduate, as well as all-Big Ten players Connor Caskenette and Mike Bolton Jr. Cole Van Assen, who was on the Big Ten all-Freshman team, should have a much bigger role on the mound.

The era of the transfer could also come calling for Gaffney. Last season Khal Stephen was a third team all-Big Ten selection, but he elected to transfer to powerhouse program Mississippi State, where he has become a solid weekend starter.



