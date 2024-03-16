The grueling step of semi-state Saturday is over and Indiana has its eight state finalists, two in each class. Purdue had a pair of interests in the semi-state championship games tonight. 2024 commit Jack Benter was in the Class 2A South Semi-State at Southport, while Bryson Cardinal, the 2025 propsect son of Brian Cardinal, was in the Class 3A South Semi-State. The state finals will be in two weeks at Gainbridge Fiedlhouse in Indianapolis. There is a one week delay because of the NCAA Tourney there next week. Here is how Semi-State Saturday went down around the state.

Class 4A

Elkhart Fishers 48, Crown Point 37 Fort Wayne Wayne 62 Mishawaka 47 Fishers 69, Fort Wayne Wayne 61 Fishers is in the state finals for the first time ever as the state's no. 1 ranked team, and theya re looking every bit like it. They handled business in the semi-state in a similar way to last week in the regional. They broke out from a 36-36 halftime tie in the night game to win behind 16 points from Keenan Garner. The Tigers are truly a complete team and I think they are a big favorite in the final in two weeks. New Castle Ben Davis 75, Center Grove 49 Jeffersonville 62, Lawrence North 60 Ben Davis 52, Jeffersonville 51 Ben Davis will have a chance to defend its title from last year. The Giants defended well against a last second shot to repeat as semi-state champs and get a rematch with Fishers. Fishers and Ben Davis opened the season against each other and Fishers won 74-61. Here is the final possession as they denied a last second shot attempt from Jeffersonville to get back to Indy.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbDogQmVuIERhdmlzIDUyLCBKZWZmZXJzb252aWxsZSA1MSA8 YnI+PGJyPlRoZSBjaGFtcHMgYXJlIGFsaXZlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9vdEhpQ25OUzhTIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vb3RIaUNuTlM4Uzwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLeWxlIE5lZGRlbnJpZXAgKEBLeWxlTmVkZGVucmll cCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LeWxlTmVkZGVucmll cC9zdGF0dXMvMTc2OTE3MjE4NDkwNjI5MzYxND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Class 3A

Logansport South Bend St. Joseph 88, Peru 80 Delta 54, Fairfield 45 South Bend St. Joseph 44, Delta 41 3OT South Bend St. Joseph had a completely wild set of games to return to the state finals for the first time since 1993. They had a wild morning shootout with Peru in the morning game, then a defensive struggle in the night game with Delta. Seymour Guerin Catholic 57, Danville 52 Scottsburg 58, Evansville Bosse 45 Scottsburg 70, Guerin Catholic 54 Scottsburg knocks out Brian Cardinal's son in the title game to makes its first ever state title game. Bryson Cardinal had 18 for Guerin Catholic, but Scottsburg was just too dominant in the end.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UcmlwbGUgT1QgdGhyaWxsZXIgaW4gTG9nYW5zcG9ydC4gU0IgU3Qu IEpvZSBlc2NhcGVzIHdpdGggYSA0NC00MSB2aWN0b3J5IGRlc3BpdGUgRGVs dGEgbWlzc2luZyBnYW1lLXdpbm5pbmcgb3Bwb3J0dW5pdGllcyBhdCB0aGUg ZW5kIG9mIHJlZ3VsYXRpb24gYW5kIGFsbCB0aHJlZSBPVHMuIFRoZXkgbWlz c2VkIGEgd2lkZS1vcGVuIHBvdGVudGlhbCBnYW1lLXdpbm5pbmcgbGF5dXAg YXQgdGhlIGVuZCBvZiBPVDMgKFNCIGhpdCB0d28gZnJlZWJpZXMgYWZ0ZXIg RGVsdGEgbWlzc2Vk4oCmIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ya3ZGOU1T QTZXIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmt2RjlNU0E2VzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBLb2tvbW8gSFMgU3BvcnRzIEluZm9ybWF0aW9uIERpcmVjdG9yIChAS0hT X1NJRCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LSFNfU0lEL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzY5MTk5Mjc2OTUxNzY1MTY3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk1hcmNoIDE3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Class 2A

Lafayette Jeff Wapahani 48, North Judson 28 Fort Wayne Blackhawk 55, Wabash 51 Wapahani 60, Fort Wayne Blackhawk 49 OT Wapahnai, a small school near Muncie, reaches its first state finals by beating defending state champion Ft. Wayne Blackhawk in overtime. It is a great story, as Selma, IN, where Wapahani is located, was hit by a tornado earlier in the week. Southport Brownstown Central 50, Park Tudor 49 Parke Heritage 64 Forest Park 54 Brownstown Central 66, Parke Heritage 56 What a day for Jack Benter. he had been battling illness all week and he had a solid all-around game in the morning session against Park Tudor. In the night game he dropped 38 points as Brownstown reached the state finals for the first time.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHdhcyB0b2xkIEphY2sgQmVudGVyICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JlbnRlckphY2s/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEJlbnRlckphY2s8L2E+KSBwbGF5ZWQgdGhpcyBtb3JuaW5nIGFnYWluc3Qg UGFyayBUdWRvciB3aXRoIGEgMTAzIGRlZ3JlZSBmZXZlci4gVG9uaWdodCB3 YXMgaGlzICZxdW90O0ZsdSBHYW1lJnF1b3Q7LiBUaGUgZnV0dXJlIFB1cmR1 ZSBHdWFyZCB3ZW50IG9mZiBmb3IgMzggcG9pbnRzIGluIHRoZSBTZW1pLVN0 YXRlIENoYW1waW9uc2hpcCBnYW1lIGFzIHRoZSBCcmF2ZXMgYWR2YW5jZSB0 byB0aGUgMkEgU3RhdGUgRmluYWxzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TcG9ydHMxMD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Nwb3J0czEwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vWE1UeVB4Y2ZkVCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hNVHlQeGNmZFQ8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFydHkgTGVkYmV0dGVyIChATWFydHlTcG9ydHMxMCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXJ0eVNwb3J0czEwL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzY5MTk5MTA3MTQ5NTQxNTczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk1hcmNoIDE3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Class 1A

Michigan City Liberty Christian 50, Marquette Catholic 47 Fort Wayne Canterbury 60, Elkhart Christian 51 OT Fort Wayne Canterbury 56 Liberty Christian 53 Fort Wayne Canterbury has long had a solid girls basketball program in Class A, but this is the first time their boys' program has reached the statefinals after a pair of nail-biting wins. Washington Bethesda Christian 53, Greenwood Christian 35 Barr-Reeve 54, Evansville Christian 44 Bethesda Christian 63, Barr-Reeve 38 Barr-Reeve was the No. 1 ranked team in this class on the day and it got a great win over No. 2 Evansville Christian in the morning session, but it had no gas left for the night game as Bethesda Christian reached its first ever state finals.

