Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers picked up a preferred walk-on commitment on Thursday night as Greenfield Central (Indiana) defensive lineman Reese Hill announced that he would be attending Purdue via X.

Hill spent parts of four years at the varsity level, according to MaxPreps, where he racked up 72 total tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and four sacks in 26 career games. The 6'4", 280-pound lineman also played offensive line for Greenfield Central, where he was an Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 4A Senior All-State Team in 2023.

Purdue now has seven preferred walk-ons joining the program in 2024, joining tight end Luke Klare, defensive back Isaiah Needam, quarterback Carson Kitchel, wide receiver Cooper Kitchel, outside linebacker Logan Jellison, running back Antonio Harris and transfer defensive back Stu Smith.