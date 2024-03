After Purdue was dominant in the first two rounds of the 2024 NCAA Tournament the challenge gets tougher at the Midwest Regional in Detroit. The Boilermakers are set for a rematch with Gonzaga, whom they beat by 10 at the Maui Invitational in November. The Bulldogs have improved since then, but it was also one of Purdue's worst shooting games of the season.

Here is what Matt Painter and select players had to say in advance during Thursday's press availability.