2024 Purdue target Danny O'Neil just arrived home from the All-American Bowl National Combine in San Antonio this weekend where the 3-star QB opened a lot of eyes.

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove said, "In a camp loaded with quarterback talent it was Indianapolis Cathedral QB, Danny O'Neil, who made his presence felt the most."

"O'Neil was impressive from start to finish on the day and capped off his impressive performance with a number of strong throws during the 1-on-1 portion of the event." Cosgrove said.

The three-star quarterback is a two-year starter for Cathedral High School in Indianapolis and is regarded as one of the best players in the state. Over those two seasons, he has thrown for 65 touchdowns and 5,610 yards with only 9 interceptions. He has shown the ability to run as well, with 604 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

The Cathedral quarterback is also a proven winner. During his first year starting, O'Neil led the Irish to a 5A IHSAA State Championship as a sophomore. He followed up that season with a deep run that was halted in the state semifinals in 2022.

Heading into his senior year, O'Neil figures to be on the short list of candidates for Mr. Football in Purdue's backyard.