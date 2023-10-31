2025 center Eric Reibe is preparing to make his way from Maryland to West Lafayette next weekend for an official visit with the Boilermakers, who have been on him since the beginning of his recruitment. That continued pursuit from Matt Painter and company has turned Purdue into an intriguing option for the German-born big man.

"They've been in contact with me since the beginning of AAU, since the beginning of when I came over here from Germany to Maryland," Reibe told Boiler Upload. "They've always been there."

Painter and assistant coach Brandon Brantley have headed the recruitment of the highly-touted center and their track record coaching big men, ahem... Zach Edey and others, make West Lafayette a place to heavily consider for Reibe during his recruitment.

"I like Coach Painter. I like the way he coaches. They've had a lot of success with their big men and I just think it's a great place to look at," Reibe said. "Still early in the process, so a lot can still happen. But I mean, it's a great showcase over there."

Reibe is originally from Germany, but moved to the United States in January of 2023 and attends Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. It was a move that Reibe believes will help better prepare him for both the collegiate and pro level, which is where he has his sights set in the near future.

Purdue is no stranger to European big men, with Matt Haarms and William Berg being two of the most recent Boilermakers to come from overseas. While Reibe began his career in Germany, the seven footer feels that he has already acclimated to the American style of basketball in just a short time.

"It didn't take long. I was working out with people like Kwame Evans and Amani Hansberry, who gave me tips and who helped me get used to my high school team. I got a lot of reps then from my AAU team and yeah, the transition went well," Reibe said.