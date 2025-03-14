Braden Smith semi-finalist for Naismith Trophy

No drama here. Purdue's star junior point guard, Braden Smith, was announced as a semi-finalist for the Naismith Trophy - college basketball's player of the year award.



Zach Edey won the Naismith Trophy the last two seasons.



Smith's junior campaign has been nearly as impressive, scoring 16.8 points a game, 4.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 2.3 steals per game.



Smith leads the Big Ten in steals per game and set a new conference record for assists per game all-time.



Smith has helped lead Purdue to a 22-10 record and a tied for fourth finish in the Big Ten. Smith leads the nation in assist rate.



Smith has been called the best point guard in the country by his head coach and most of the Big Ten coaches. Smith is the best passer in college basketball and has also scored a career-high level this year while shooting the three at a 39% clip.



Smith helped lead Purdue to the national title game last year and leads a Purdue team that will once again receive a top-four seed, most likely, in the NCAA Tournament.