2025 forward Tre Singleton recaps Purdue official visit
One of two official visitors for Matt Painter and Purdue men’s basketball was 2025 Jeffersonville (Ind.) forward Tre Singleton.
The late-rising forward earned an offer from the Boilermakers late in the cycle, but Purdue has emerged as a player in his recruitment.
Singleton caught up with Boiler Upload to discuss his trip to West Lafayette, potential fit with the Boilermakers, what he’s looking for in a school and more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news