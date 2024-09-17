One of two official visitors for Matt Painter and Purdue men’s basketball was 2025 Jeffersonville (Ind.) forward Tre Singleton.

The late-rising forward earned an offer from the Boilermakers late in the cycle, but Purdue has emerged as a player in his recruitment.

Singleton caught up with Boiler Upload to discuss his trip to West Lafayette, potential fit with the Boilermakers, what he’s looking for in a school and more.