Advertisement
Published Mar 19, 2025
2025 NCAA Tournament: Purdue First Round Media Video
circle avatar
Travis Miller  •  BoilerUpload
Publisher
Twitter
@JustTMill
(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)
Advertisement

Purdue is back in the NCAA Tournament and it is preparing to take on High Point in round 1. Wednesday was media day in Providence and Boiler Upload has you covered with all of the video from the locker room and pregame press conference.

Camden Heide, Caleb Furst, Myles Colvin, and Gicarri Harris

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

High Point Press Conference

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Purdue Press Conference

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com

Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.

Advertisement