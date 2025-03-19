2025 NCAA Tournament: Purdue First Round Media Video

Purdue is back in the NCAA Tournament and it is preparing to take on High Point in round 1. Wednesday was media day in Providence and Boiler Upload has you covered with all of the video from the locker room and pregame press conference.

