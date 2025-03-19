2026 running back Jayvian Tanelus sets Purdue official visit

Another offensive playmaker in the 2026 recruiting class has locked in an official visit to Purdue, as Community School of Naples (Fla.) running back Jayvian Tanelus announced on X that he will be taking an official visit to West Lafayette from May 24-26.

Tanelus was offered by running backs coach Lamar Conard and the Boilermakers in January, where they became a legitimate player in his recruitment. Purdue was one of several schools to enter the mix for the Florida running back, who saw an uptick in offers this winter, including from Louisville, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, North Carolina State, Iowa, Pitt, and Boston College, among others.

Purdue will be the first official visit on Tanelus' schedule this summer as he hits West Lafayette in late May, before heading to Georgia Tech (June 13-15) and South Florida (June 20-22).

Conard has been active on the recruiting trail for the Boilermakers under new head coach Barry Odom, with Tanelus becoming the fourth running back to locking in an official visit to Purdue in the class. Tanelus joins four-star tailbacks Kory Amachree (April 18-19) and DeZephen Walker (April 12-13), as well as three-star Lehky Thompkins (June 6-8) in setting their sights for West Lafayette.

Tanelus is also the 17th prospect in the 2026 recruiting class to set an official visit to Purdue between April and June.