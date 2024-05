The 2025 Purdue football recruiting positional hot boards series marches on into March as Boiler Upload takes a look at which offensive line prospects the Boilermakers look to beef up the trenches in the class.

Purdue already landed its first commitment in the group, with the pledge of three-star offensive tackle Takhyian Whitset on April 30th. Who could join the Tennessee native in West Lafayette? Boiler Upload breaks it down.