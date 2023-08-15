It didn’t take long for Purdue to find its quarterback in the class of 2025, as three-star signal caller Sawyer Anderson announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Tuesday. Anderson took an unofficial visit to West Lafayette last month and walked away impressed with his time on campus. The Dallas, Texas native chose the Boilermakers over the likes of Texas Tech, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Miami (FL), Colorado and others. Anderson has a Rivals rating of 5.7 and is the 25th-best pro style quarterback prospect in the country. Graham Harrell, Seth Doege and the Purdue staff were able to lure the 2025 signal caller away from Texas Tech, where he has deep family ties. His grandfather, Donny Anderson, suited up for the Red Raiders and is a member of the program's Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame.

The Parish Episcopal School product has been a two-year starter during his high school career, throwing for over 6,000 yards and 69 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions through his sophomore campaign. Anderson has also led Parish Episcoal to back-to-back state championships, holding a 24-2 record during that time.

Anderson has a quick release and can get the ball out from a variety of angles. The 6'0" signal caller also shows off his athleticism by moving around in the pocket well and extending plays with his legs. Anderson has a good arm that could get even better as he continues to fill out his frame. Graham Harrell dipped into his home state for the second time in search of a quarterback, as Anderson joins fellow Lone Star State native and four-star 2024 signal caller Marcos Davila in committing to the Boilermakers. Four other prospects from Texas are a part of the 2024 recruiting class, including Anderson's Parish Episcopal teammate Caleb Mitchell Irving. Purdue's 2025 recruiting class has already continued that trend of making Texas a priority, with both commitments, Anderson and three-star defensive end Keylan Abrams, hailing from the Lone Star State.

