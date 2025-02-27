2026 defensive lineman sets official visit to Purdue

Add another 2026 prospect to Purdue's list of expected official visitors this cycle, as IMG Academy (Fla.) defensive tackle Cameron McHaney confirmed to Boiler Upload Thursday that he has locked in an official visit to West Lafayette for June 13-15.

McHaney, originally an Indiana native, transferred to IMG prior to last season after being an IFCA junior all-state honoree as a sophomore at Lutheran High School in Indianapolis. The 6-foot-2, 315-pound lineman racked up 39 tackles, including seven for loss and two sacks as a junior in 2024.

The Boilermakers are now looking to bring McHaney back to his home state for his collegiate career after offering him last week and quickly locking in an official visit with the talented defender.

Purdue is accompanied by Indiana and Illinois, who have both made McHaney a priority on the recruiting trail, and will get visits with him as well. McHaney also holds offers from the likes of Louisville, Miami (OH), Toledo, Western Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Central Michigan, and Western Michigan.

Defensive tackles coach Kelvin Green has been busy in booking trips to West Lafayette this cycle, with McHaney joining fellow touted defensive linemen Dylan Berymon, Josiah Hope, and King Liggins to become the fourth at the position to lock in a trip to Purdue this summer.