Purdue lost a lot of experience on the defense, but there are a few key players returning, including today's featured player.

Sanoussi Kane - Sr.

Harlem, NY (Blair Academy)

6', 215 Pounds

Safety

2023 Projection: Starter

It is expected to be a big year for Kane. It is year four for him in the program and after playing as a true freshman during the shortened 2020 season he has evolved into a reliable starter. He did not make his first career start until 2021, but he still played in all 13 games that year with seven tackles.

Last year was his breakout year. He started 12 of the 14 games and he led Purdue with 72 tackles. He also had 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. His forced fumble came on the opening play of the Indiana State game set the tone for a blowout. His late fumble recovery against Florida Atlantic also sealed that win. His best game probably came on the road at Illinois, where he had 9 tackles and another forced fumble.

Kane is going to be a starter this year, and he projects to be a safety that plays more up in the box as a linebacker. This is sort of the role that Jalen Graham played the last few seasons, and that worked out very well for him.



