Ryan Walters is known for what he did with the Illinois secondary during his time in Champaign. Now as head coach at Purdue he is looking to replicate that success, and today's player is one that will play a role in that.

Anthony Brown - Fr. (RS)

Milan, TN (Milan HS, Arkansas)

6', 195 pounds

Defensive Back:

2023 Projection: Possible starter

If the name sounds familiar it should, as the previous Anthony Brown at Purdue had quite the career before heading to the NFL and playing for the Cowboys the last seven years. This Anthony Brown, no relation, is now in his first season in West Lafayette. He spent last year at Arkansas, where he did not see the field as he redshirted.

He did have quite the high school career for Milan HS in Tennessee. He was a two-way player on a team that reached the state championship game. As a junior he played quarterback in addition to safety. He also played receiver and some running back as a senior. Basically, he is the type of player you could stick anywhere on the field and he would stand out.

His role this year will be interesting. He has primarily played safety on defense, and with Cam Allen and Sanoussi Kane back Purdue has a pair of starters. Kane may play closer to the line, however, opening the door for more playing time on the back end in a 4-2-5 type of scheme.