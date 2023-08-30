While Charlie Jones stole all of the headlines last season as the transfer from Iowa, a teammate of his in Iowa City also came along so he could play a bit closer to home. He is today's featured player as we are just three days from kickoff.

Tyrone Tracy - Sr. (6)

Indianapolis, IN (Decatur Central)

6'1", 210 pounds

Running Back

2023 Projection: Contributor

Tracy has had a lengthy college career, and htanks to redshirts and the COVID season he is entering his sixth and final season of college football. He is a former Gatorade Player of the Year here in Indiana as a standout at Decatur Central on the southwest side of Indianapolis. He was a dual threat, rushing for over 3,500 yards in his career and catching passes for over 2,600 yards. His senior season alone he had 1,412 yards rushing, 54 receptions for 1,132 yards, and 30 total touchdowns.

That was enough for him to head to Iowa, where he spent four years primarily as a receiver. he caught 66 passes for the Hawkeyes in four years for 871 yards and five touchdowns.

He decided to come to Purdue last season with Jones and he was a decent Swiss Army Knife of an offensive player. He had 112 yards rushing and 26 catches for 185 yards, but no touchdowns. His longest run of the year was 20 yards against Michigan that st up Purdue's only touchdown.

This season he has shifted primarily to running back, where he looks to backup Devin Mockobee. His speed and elusiveness will keep him on the field, and he does have the ability to split wide outside if needed. He should be a valuable contributor in 2023.