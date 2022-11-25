The 2022 playing of the Old Oaken Bucket game is almost here, and the Boilermakers look primed to keep the coveted trophy in West Lafayette for another year. Purdue comes into the final week of the regular season on a two-game winning streak after dropping back-to-back games against Wisconsin and Iowa a few weeks ago.

Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers are playing for more than just the Old Oaken Bucket. By the time Purdue and Indiana kickoff, they will know if a win means a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game against either Ohio State or Michigan.

A new dawn could be on the horizon for the Purdue program if they can go into Bloomington and take care of business.