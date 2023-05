Matt Painter has landed another 4-star recruit for the 2024 class.



Raleigh Burgess, a 6-10 forward, announced he's committed to Purdue earlier this afternoon. Burgess is a Rivals 4-star and the 78th best player in the 2024 class currently. He will join what is already an impressive looking 2024 class for Painter.



Kanon Catchings is a 4-star rising in the rankings that will join Purdue from Brownsburg High School. Jack Benter is a 3-star sharp shooting guard out of Brownstown Central. Burgess would represent Purdue's next lineage of versatile bigs to counter what's been a guard and wing heavy last two seasons for Painter on the recruiting trail.