GoldandBlack - 70 Years Ago Today: The day Purdue FB came of age

"I was fortunate that our team played so well that day," said Samuels, now age 89 and living in the suburbs of Milwaukee with his wife of 68 years, Dawn.

Despite being a key player in the Boilermakers' landmark victory, Samuels, a sophomore in 1950 in an era when freshmen weren't eligible, remains reticent for taking too much credit for the victory.

There is little debate that Purdue's dominance of the Irish in the 1950s and 1960s did more than just about anything else in making the Boilermakers' program a national brand on the gridiron. It beat Notre Dame 12 times during that span.

Reportedly, 40-million people viewed highlights on movie newsreels or listened to the game on radio. Neil Armstrong, the 1955 Purdue graduate and first man on the Moon, credited the 1950 win over Notre Dame as the way he was first introduced to the school. Playing Notre Dame was a national media event, beating the Irish was national news.

"I have been asked about this game so many times over the last 70 years, and that makes it extra special."

"I wouldn't have known it had you not called me this morning," said Dale Samuels, the 19-year old first-year quarterback who led Purdue to its shocking upset over Notre Dame on Oct. 7, 1950. "I just happened to be the quarterback, but the victory came due to the work of our coaches and my teammates.

Dale Samuels has never forgotten the game, but didn't realize that today marked the 70-year anniversary of the day the Boilermaker football came of age in the modern era of the sport. It did so by ending Notre Dame's 39-game unbeaten string with a 28-14 victory over coach Frank Leahy's Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Samuels remembered rooting for Notre Dame in games leading up to the early-October contest because he wanted to have his chance to be a part of college football history. The Irish had not been beaten in 1,773 days and had averaged a 26-point margin of victory during the streak. Against Leahy’s No. 1-ranked Irish’, Samuels got his wish.

It was a misty, rainy day in South Bend. Hank Stram, the future Super Bowl champion coach who in today's college football vernacular would be called an offensive coordinator, had developed a moving pocket for the diminutive Samuels. Despite the wet conditions, Stram and head coach Stu Holcomb were determined to throw the ball up field. The 5-foot-9 Samuels, in just his second college start, was up to the task.

"Coach (Stu) Holcomb was not about to change his game plan due to weather,” Samuels recalled.

"He wanted us to score early and often, and that is exactly what we did,” said Samuels, who retired as an administrator for athletic director Morgan Burke in 1995 after decades of service to the school in a variety of roles.

Despite a couple of miscues, near misses and bad bounces in the early part of the contest, Purdue jumped to a 21-0 lead,. The Irish cut the margin in the second half to 21-14 as the momentum shifted. With the Irish thinking miracle comeback, Samuels connected with receiver Mike Maccioli on a key third-down play. Not only did Purdue get the first down, but Maccioli took it 57 yards for the last touchdown of the contest.

"I remember that Mike dropped passes on first and second down, but the third time was the charm," said Samuels who completed nine of 21 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers were gaudy in those days. The Boilermakers also had success running the ball and dominated the game statistically, out-gaining the Irish 359-283.

Running back Neil Schmidt came up big with 80 yards rushing on 14 carries and also was on the receiving end of Samuels' first scoring pass. Purdue's defensive front was staunch in those days. The unit was led by Pete Brewster, who passed away earlier this year, and Leo Sugar, who also perished this year. Both Sugar and Brewster enjoyed standout NFL careers.

Purdue had young talent, and the win was no fluke. Still, Holcomb was unsure that 1950 was going to be his time to beat ND. As the story goes, Holcomb was growing impatient when facing the Irish.

Holcomb and assistant coach Jack Mollenkopf attended a “Smoker” the night before in the South Bend area with the Notre Dame coaches and some Irish fans. On the drive home after the event, which was common in those days but no longer exists between opposing coaches, Holcomb verbalized how he had grown weary from all the cocky remarks from the Irish faithful at the event. He told his passenger Mollenkopf, “Someday we’re going to bring a team up here that will be good enough to beat those guys.”

Little did Holcomb or the college football world know, but 24 hours later the Boilermaker would pull one of the greatest upsets in college football history.

The Boilermakers were good enough to win that day, but were not a particularly good team in 1950. Their final record was 2-7.

Still, the Purdue community celebrated the victory in a major way. President Frederick Hovde cancelled classes the following Monday as impromptu parades and celebrations ensued.