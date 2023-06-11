The Wide Receiver room is looking for its blossoming star. In recent years, the group has had the likes of Rondale Moore, David Bell, and Charlie Jones. Now, the group is primarily an unproven group, waiting for someone to be the star of the new offense under Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell.

With 83 days until kickoff, it is time to look at a promising redshirt freshman, Zion Steptoe.

Steptoe, who was rated a 3-star prospect out of high school by Rivals, has the ability to be the next young star for Purdue. He has the ability to play on the outside or slide into a slot receiver role, his crisp route running and ability to go up and get the ball is vital for someone who plays at only 5-11.

During his senior year in high school, he corralled 37 catches for 800 yards, yes right around 21 yards per reception. With that in mind, he is a big play waiting to happen, something that is desperately needed in this new-look offense.

While he may only be a redshirt freshman, I believe that Steptoe has the potential to be one of the better playmakers for Graham Harrell and the Boilermakers this fall.