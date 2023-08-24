Purdue is looking for new contributors to step up on both sides of the ball this season, as we get to single digits in our countdown we feature two players that will have plenty of opportunity to break out.

Mershawn Rice - Sr. (RS)

Reynoldsburg, OH (Reynoldsburg HS)

6'2", 215 pounds

Wide Receiver

2023 Projection: Potential Starter

It seems as if Rice has always been on the periphery of contributing in a big way, but hasn't truly broken through yet. He came to Purdue as a 4-star recruit in the same class as David Bell, but redshirted in 2019 while playing in just one game. During the COVID season of 2020 he also only got into one game.

He began to contribute in 2021 in the game at UConn, where he got his first career touchdown in the second half. He finished that season with a modest six receptions for 69 yards, and he showed flashes with four catches for 37 yards against Notre Dame. Unfortunately, injury cost him the rest of that season, as he played in just three games.

Last season was his best yet at Purdue. He played in all 14 games and had 23 receptions for 283 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown was an impressive fade catch in the end zone at Maryland. His best game came in the bowl game against LSU, where he had seven catches for 56 yards as he led a depleted receiver group.

Because of the COVID rules I believe Rice can return next season as well, but this is a year for him to have a breakout. If fully healthy, he will have plenty of chances to contribute.

Joe Strickland - Fr. (RS)

Indianapolis, IN (Brebeuf HS)

6'4", 275 pounds

Defensive Line

2023 Projection: Contributor

Strickland was one of hte starts of the 2022 recruiting class. As an in-state prospect he was a four-star defensive lineman and one of the top 300 prospects in the country according to Rivals. He had a monster senior season at Brebeuf with 70 takcles, 24 for loss, and 12 sacks as they mae it all the way to the state finals. He finished with 33 sacks in his four years at Brebeuf.

Last year was a redshirt year for Strickland. He only played in one game, and that was the bowl game against LSU. There is still time for him to tap into his vast potential, and this is the year he is expected to at least be a valuable backup.