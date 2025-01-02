Purdue offers Colgate linebacker transfer Cole Kozlowski, sets visit

Purdue added an FCS linebacker to its portal offer sheet on Thursday, as Colgate linebacker Cole Kozlowski became the latest transfer player to earn an offer from the Boilermakers. Kozlowski tells Boiler Upload he expects to visit Purdue tomorrow, January 3rd, on the heels of the offer.

Kozlowski burst onto the scene in 2024 with a breakout campaign, tallying 133 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for the Raiders, earning First Team All-Patriot League honors, as well as being a part of the Division I FCS All-ECAC Team. He led the Patriot League in total tackles and assisted tackles as well.

Kozlowski was effective against the run and pass, with 15.5 tackles for loss over the last two years, also having 13 passes defended and two interceptions during that time and holding a 77.6 coverage grade via Pro Football Focus in 2024.

Purdue is looking to revamp its linebacker corps heading into 2025, with Arkansas transfers Alex Sanford Jr. and Carson Dean already on board, while Kozlowksi joins UNLV transfer Mani Powell as remaining targets at the position for new defensive coordinator Mike Scherer.

Kozlowski has reported offers from the likes of UCF, James Madison, Washington State, UConn, Marshall, Toledo, East Carolina, Louisiana and others.