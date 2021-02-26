 Maliq Carr | Purdue football | spring football | receivers
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-26 10:42:52 -0600') }} football Edit

A 6-5, 235-pound WR? Yep, Maliq Carr qualifies as a freak for his position

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: 2021 Spring Football Coverage Central

He’s 6-5, 235 pounds. And he’s a wide receiver. Maliq Carr is a freak.

Wideouts aren’t supposed to be packaged in his dimensions. But, here’s Carr, primed and ready to become a regular part of Purdue’s rotation at receiver in 2021.

“Maliq Carr is someone who's just got really great size and uncanny athleticism for his size,” said Jeff Brohm. “We got to make sure we just get him the ball in the right places. Whether that's in the inside or on the outside, some especially in the red zone area for some plays where he can use his size advantage."

Carr is a mismatch waiting to happen. He’s the ultimate red-zone target, a wideout trapped in a tight end's body who could become a favorite of Purdue signal-callers on third downs this coming season.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}