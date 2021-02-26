He’s 6-5, 235 pounds. And he’s a wide receiver. Maliq Carr is a freak.

Wideouts aren’t supposed to be packaged in his dimensions. But, here’s Carr, primed and ready to become a regular part of Purdue’s rotation at receiver in 2021.

“Maliq Carr is someone who's just got really great size and uncanny athleticism for his size,” said Jeff Brohm. “We got to make sure we just get him the ball in the right places. Whether that's in the inside or on the outside, some especially in the red zone area for some plays where he can use his size advantage."

Carr is a mismatch waiting to happen. He’s the ultimate red-zone target, a wideout trapped in a tight end's body who could become a favorite of Purdue signal-callers on third downs this coming season.