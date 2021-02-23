 Purdue Boilermakers | spring football coverage | 2021 | GoldandBlack.com
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-23 10:56:29 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 spring football coverage

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
Aidan O'Connell is coming off a foot injury that limited him to three games in 2020. (Krockover Photography)

All of GoldandBlack.com's spring football coverage.

Position reviews

Running backs

Receivers

Offensive line

Quarterbacks

Tight ends

Linebackers

Safeties

Cornerbacks

Defensive tackles

Defensive ends

Special teams

Pre-spring

Spring schedule

Pre-spring offense depth chart

Pre-spring defense depth chart

Pre-spring special teams depth chart

Three burning questions facing the Purdue offense this spring

Three burning questions facing the Purdue defense this spring

Players to watch this spring

Purdue ready to kick off spring practice with overhauled defensive staff

Purdue's new approach on defense: Be aggressive

No Rondale Moore? No problem, as Brohm likes his options at WR

Spring schedule
Date Stories

Friday, Feb. 19

• O'Connell, Plummer part of competitive QB room for Purdue

Monday, Feb. 22

• RB coach Chris Barclay: "We've got to improve our running game"

• Purdue always monitoring the transfer market

Wednesday Feb. 24

• Burton still looking to make his mark at Purdue

Friday, Feb. 26

Saturday, Feb. 27

Scrimmage

Monday, March 1

Wednesday, March 3

Friday, March 5

Saturday, March 6

Scrimmage

Monday, March 8

Wednesday, March 10

Friday, March 12

Monday, March 15

Wednesday, March 17

Friday, March 19

Scrimmage

VIDEOS

FEB. 18

FEB. 19

FEB. 22

{{ article.author_name }}