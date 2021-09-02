A Look Back: 'There is still a knot in my stomach'
"Fifty-four years later, and there's still a knot in my stomach."
Words spoken recently by Jim Bonk, starting offense lineman for the 1967 Purdue football team, the only Boilermaker squad to previously face Oregon State. His teammates, coached by Jack Mollenkopf, comprised what might have been the best team in the modern era of Purdue football.
But on a sunny, mid-October day, on Homecoming, no less, Purdue experienced one of the most stunning setbacks in the history of the program. The Beavers, a 20-point underdog, upset the No. 2-ranked Boilermakers, 22-14, on Oct. 21, 1967.
"We had two games that season where we just didn't execute as we had all season long, (Oregon State and Indiana), and unfortunately it cost us," Bonk said. "We had a real balanced offense that didn't have any problems putting up 40 points."
Bonk's memory is spot on.. The Boilermakers entered the Oregon State game with the nation's leader in total offense; sophomore quarterback Mike Phipps. Its junior halfback, Leroy Keyes, finished the 1967 season as the nation's leading scorer and third in Heisman balloting. End, Jim Beirne was an All-American, as well, and snapped the Boilermakers all-time career receptions record in the contest.
"This team had it all," said Bonk, who has fought cancer successfully over the past seven years. "It is hard to believe that we lost both Jim and Leroy who passed away this year. That makes the memory even more difficult."
It isn't shocking Purdue overlooked Oregon State. The week before, the Boilermakers scored more points in Ohio Stadium than any team in history in a 41-6 beat down of Woody Hayes' Buckeyes. It was 35-0 at the half, and Mollenkopf rested his regulars most of the final two quarters.
Oregon State, on the other hand, entered Ross-Ade Stadium with a pedestrian 3-2 record, having been whipped by Brigham Young the week before. Based on two teams, who looked like they were headed in different directions, the Boilermakers were a 20-point favorite.
THE STORY CONTINUES BELOW
Human nature may have taken over for the Boilermakers. They were flat, and mistake prone. Three interceptions and three fumbles lost destroyed the host's chances. The Beavers' offensive and defensive front lines outweighed the Boilermakers and pushed Purdue around. When the Gold and Black needed a defensive stop, it couldn't slow fullback Bill Enyart or shifty quarterback Steve Preece.
The Boilermakers were also their own worse enemy in special teams. An ill-advised and unscripted run by punter Dick Berg on a 4th-and-12 near midfield with the game tied at 7 and just moments before halftime was damaging. The play changed the field position and eventually allowed the visitors to take the lead into the locker room. It also caused a tirade by Mollenkopf that the players haven't forgotten over five decades later.
"Coach was furious and had to be restrained by (assistant coaches Bob) Demo(s) and (Allen) Hager in the locker room," recalled Bonk. "It got our attention and I remember it to this day, Still, we never were able to get it back in the second half.
"I guess the message is that you never take anything for granted in life, you learn to deal with these kind of setbacks, and you find out they happen to about everyone in life.
"That is why football is such a great sport, you learn so many valuable lessons and how to bounce back from disappointment. We bounced back the next week against Iowa and had a great season--but it is hard not to think what could have been."
Fluky turnovers and mistakes also bit the Boilermakers in their season-ending loss to Indiana. The Hoosiers pulled out a 19-14 win and earned their only trip to the Rose Bowl. Purdue ended the season in a three-way tie for the Big Ten title with IU and Minnesota but was not eligible for the Rose Bowl due to the no-repeat rule at the time.
Oregon State proved to be no fluke in 1967. It finished the year ranked eighth nationally, one spot ahead of Purdue. In fact, coach Dee Andros' Beavers became the only team in college football history to go undefeated against three teams ranked in the top-2 in the polls. The Beavers shut out eventual national champ USC, 3-0, and tied UCLA, 16-16.
"Oregon State was a very good team," Bonk said. "Still, I wish we would have played better. If we just take care of business that season, we would have been national champs."
