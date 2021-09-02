A Look Back: 'There is still a knot in my stomach'

"Fifty-four years later, and there's still a knot in my stomach."

Words spoken recently by Jim Bonk, starting offense lineman for the 1967 Purdue football team, the only Boilermaker squad to previously face Oregon State. His teammates, coached by Jack Mollenkopf, comprised what might have been the best team in the modern era of Purdue football.

But on a sunny, mid-October day, on Homecoming, no less, Purdue experienced one of the most stunning setbacks in the history of the program. The Beavers, a 20-point underdog, upset the No. 2-ranked Boilermakers, 22-14, on Oct. 21, 1967.

"We had two games that season where we just didn't execute as we had all season long, (Oregon State and Indiana), and unfortunately it cost us," Bonk said. "We had a real balanced offense that didn't have any problems putting up 40 points."

Bonk's memory is spot on.. The Boilermakers entered the Oregon State game with the nation's leader in total offense; sophomore quarterback Mike Phipps. Its junior halfback, Leroy Keyes, finished the 1967 season as the nation's leading scorer and third in Heisman balloting. End, Jim Beirne was an All-American, as well, and snapped the Boilermakers all-time career receptions record in the contest.

"This team had it all," said Bonk, who has fought cancer successfully over the past seven years. "It is hard to believe that we lost both Jim and Leroy who passed away this year. That makes the memory even more difficult."



It isn't shocking Purdue overlooked Oregon State. The week before, the Boilermakers scored more points in Ohio Stadium than any team in history in a 41-6 beat down of Woody Hayes' Buckeyes. It was 35-0 at the half, and Mollenkopf rested his regulars most of the final two quarters.

Oregon State, on the other hand, entered Ross-Ade Stadium with a pedestrian 3-2 record, having been whipped by Brigham Young the week before. Based on two teams, who looked like they were headed in different directions, the Boilermakers were a 20-point favorite.

