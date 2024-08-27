PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

A win-win: Why Purdue moved its best pass rusher

Israel Schuman • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@ischumanwrites
I grew up watching Purdue sports, and now I get to write about them after finding my passion for journalism at Purdue's student paper, the Exponent.

A lot of what went right for Ryan Walters’ much-anticipated defense last season was thanks to Kydran Jenkins.

The barrel-chested linebacker terrorized quarterbacks as a senior, teaming up with Nic Scourton opposite him on the defensive line to tally 17.5 sacks in total. The combo was often the pride of the defense, but it won’t be this season.

Scourton departed for Texas A&M in the offseason and Jenkins went on the move too – not to a new home, but a new position. As part of the coaching staff’s dialogue with Jenkins in the offseason, he was pitched on moving from outside linebacker, where his primary focus was to bull rush quarterbacks with a hand in the dirt, to inside linebacker, where he’ll operate in the middle as a jack-of-all-trades.

Jenkins liked the sound of the change. In fact, he had already been thinking of it, he said, because it would add to his college resume when it comes time to talk with pro teams.

The NFL was an option for the fifth-year senior in the spring, as was moving to another school. But Jenkins thought he needed another year of seasoning in college before making a jump, and he would fit in more as a linebacker in the pros anyway at 6-foot-1, 253 pounds than as an edge defender.

“Whereas he was kind of an undersized edge guy,” defensive coordinator Kevin Kane said in April, “now he’s a really big-time inside linebacker. He’s instinctive, he has a way of finding the ball, where he can maneuver around blocks and chase the ball down.”

Head coach Ryan Walters’ only concern about the move was whether Jenkins would be nimble enough for it.


“It was, would he be athletic enough to be able to play sideline to sideline and make open field tackles?” Walters said.

But by all accounts, from the coaching staff to fellow players, Jenkins has become a fearsome inside linebacker since taking up the position in April. He said things clicked in fall camp.

“Having the reps, taking the reps,” Jenkins said. “Get more reps and mental reps. Lots more film.”

Note to quarterbacks, though: Jenkins still wants to put you on the ground. He said at July’s media days that he’ll “still rush every third down” and while smiling said that he’d probably still get after the passer on early downs often “depending on the call.”

“No running back can guard him if he's blitzing up the middle,” said fellow Purdue linebacker Winston Berglund. “Adding his blitz ability to the linebacker room is unbelievable.”

Inside linebacker is often termed by those inside the game as “quarterback” of the defense, because of a player’s role in organizing the defensive backs behind them and the linemen crouched in front.

Walters called Jenkins a “bright individual,” and said he knew his newest linebacker would excel with communication. Being front and center has allowed Jenkins plenty of opportunity for growth in a leadership role.

“Just with my communication skills,” Jenkins said. “Like getting the defense lined up, getting the players together, making sure everybody’s on the same page, not having no egos, making sure we fit together on this team.”

Jenkins has taken up his new post at an interesting time; rules now allow one player on each side of the ball to have a direct line of communication with a coach on the sideline via an in-helmet radio device.

Kane said the helmet chips have “forced” the sometimes laconic Jenkins to become a better communicator.

“And there’s little tips you can give along the way that will help that guy play a lot faster than he already does,” Kane said.

The flow of Purdue’s season opener against Indiana State will dictate plenty of how the helmet coms are used, Kane said, and there is a plan B in place in case of malfunctions.

The test on Saturday will be one that to this point Jenkins has merely studied for.

“It’s here now,” Jenkins said with a grin. “So I’m ready.”


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3B1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvYS13aW4td2luLXdoeS1wdXJkdWUtbW92ZWQtaXRzLWJlc3QtcGFz cy1ydXNoZXIiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDog JypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Z2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0g dHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9m IGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAg IHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwog ICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7 Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Ni LnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1o dHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnB1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmEtd2lu LXdpbi13aHktcHVyZHVlLW1vdmVkLWl0cy1iZXN0LXBhc3MtcnVzaGVyJmM1 PTIwMjI3MzMxMzcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2Ny aXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK