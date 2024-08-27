A lot of what went right for Ryan Walters’ much-anticipated defense last season was thanks to Kydran Jenkins.

The barrel-chested linebacker terrorized quarterbacks as a senior, teaming up with Nic Scourton opposite him on the defensive line to tally 17.5 sacks in total. The combo was often the pride of the defense, but it won’t be this season.

Scourton departed for Texas A&M in the offseason and Jenkins went on the move too – not to a new home, but a new position. As part of the coaching staff’s dialogue with Jenkins in the offseason, he was pitched on moving from outside linebacker, where his primary focus was to bull rush quarterbacks with a hand in the dirt, to inside linebacker, where he’ll operate in the middle as a jack-of-all-trades.

Jenkins liked the sound of the change. In fact, he had already been thinking of it, he said, because it would add to his college resume when it comes time to talk with pro teams.

The NFL was an option for the fifth-year senior in the spring, as was moving to another school. But Jenkins thought he needed another year of seasoning in college before making a jump, and he would fit in more as a linebacker in the pros anyway at 6-foot-1, 253 pounds than as an edge defender.

“Whereas he was kind of an undersized edge guy,” defensive coordinator Kevin Kane said in April, “now he’s a really big-time inside linebacker. He’s instinctive, he has a way of finding the ball, where he can maneuver around blocks and chase the ball down.”

Head coach Ryan Walters’ only concern about the move was whether Jenkins would be nimble enough for it.



