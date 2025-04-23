Purdue to host top defensive transfer target for visit

More offensive line help is on the way for the Boilermakers, as Purdue lands Kentucky offensive line transfer Marc Nave.
Purdue landed one of its top portal targets on Tuesday, former Eastern Kentucky offensive lineman Tyrell Green
As Boiler Upload subscribers knew on Sunday, Purdue is hosting an SEC transfer defensive back.
IU has to rebuild an entire roster, but Purdue appears to be winning the offseason. Can IU catch up?
Purdue added to its receiving corps today, landing former USC and Georgia wide receiver Michael Jackson III.
