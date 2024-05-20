Add another former Boilermaker to the talent pool making up the Men of Mackey in the 2024 TBT as Aaron Wheeler is set to make his TBT debut with the Purdue alumni squad this summer.

Wheeler becomes the fourth commitment for the team, joining fellow former Boilermakers Kelsey Barlow, David Jenkins Jr., and Sasha Stefanovic.

The 6-foot-9 forward came to Purdue as a three-star recruit in the 2017 recruiting class, spending four years with the Boilermakers. During that stint, Wheeler averaged 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and shot 35% from the field in 95 career games.

The East Coast native went closer to home for his fifth and final collegiate campaign in 2021-22 in search of a bigger role, which he found at St. John's. During his one year in the Big East, Wheeler came into his own and produce his best season, averaging 10 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while hitting career-high marks in field goal percentage (48%) and three-point percentage (38%).

Wheeler spent one year in the NBA G-League, playing with the Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets affiliate) and the Windy City Bulls (Chicago Bulls affiliate) before heading overseas in this past season. In year one playing in the Slovakian Extraliga, Wheeler earned league MVP honors after averaging 16.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

The second year pro now heads back stateside to represent the Boilermakers once again for the chance at $1 million. Wheeler is the first forward to pledge to the Men of Mackey this summer, where he should have a sizable role with his shot making ability and athleticism.