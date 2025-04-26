Purdue lands ex-Colorado and Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher

Another portal defender with ties to the Purdue coaching staff is headed to West Lafayette, as former Colorado and Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher announced his commitment to the Boilermakers late Saturday night.

Slusher was out of football in 2024, but has a wealth of experience at the Power 4 level. The 2021 four-star recruit signed with Arkansas out of high school, where he overlapped with Barry Odom, who was then defensive coordinator of the Razorbacks, as well as Mike Scherer, Kelvin Green and Jake Trump.

During his time in Fayetteville, Slusher tallied 93 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, two interceptions and five pass breakups while playing the majority of his snaps in the slot, but also being featured at free safety and in the box, providing some versatility on the back end of the Arkansas defense. After three years with the Razorbacks, Slusher transferred to Colorado for the 2023 campaign, where he had 17 tackles in four games while dealing with injuries.

Slusher entered the transfer portal once again after the 2023 season but remained on the open market until this weekend, when he committed to the Boilermakers on his official visit.

Purdue is now up to 45 portal commitments this off-season, 15 of which have come during the spring window. Slusher joins the likes of Crew Wakley, Tony Grimes, Richard Toney, Chad Brown, Chalil Cummings, Ryan Turner, and Tahj Ra-El as Purdue's portal additions in the secondary for defensive backs coach Charles Clark.