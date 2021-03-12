GoldandBlack - After comeback, Purdue falls in OT at the Big Ten Tournament

After comeback, Purdue falls in OT at the Big Ten Tournament
PDF: Purdue-Ohio State statistics
INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue bounced back from its worst half of the season and rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit, but fell just short against Ohio State at the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, losing in overtime 87-78.
Trevion Williams carried Purdue back from a 41-39 deficit at halftime, finishing with 26 points, but Seth Towns helped the Buckeyes survive in OT with a pair of Important jumpers.
Purdue was 14-of-25 at the foul line.
Jaden Ivey scored 19 points for Purdue, which will now await its NCAA Tournament draw on Sunday.
