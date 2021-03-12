GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's loss to Ohio State

GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's loss to Ohio State
INDIANAPOLIS — Our post-game analysis and Wrap Video from Purdue's 87-78 overtime loss to Ohio State on Friday.
Purdue's going to go one of two ways now after this game, either improving from all that went wrong and building on its second-half surge or not doing so and ensuring Its NCAA Tournament stay is just as quick as this one.
The Boilermakers enter the highest-stakes games of the season now with red flags, red flags that should be tools for improvement.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news