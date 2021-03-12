GoldandBlack - Breakdown: Purdue's OT loss to Ohio State in Indy

PDF: Purdue-Ohio State statistics

More ($): Analysis | Wrap Video | Stat Blast | Final Thoughts | Podcast

INDIANAPOLIS — First, it was the worst of Purdue, then some of the best of Purdue, but when it was over, Purdue's Big Ten Tournament stay wound up being a brief one.

The fourth-seeded Boilermakers fell to fifth-seeded Ohio State 87-78 Friday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium, but not until they'd given the partial-capacity crowd their money's worth, rallying from a 49-31 halftime deficit to force the extra session, in which the Buckeyes outscored the Boilermakers 15-6.

Purdue now awaits its NCAA Tournament draw, with a potentially valuable lesson having been delivered against the Buckeyes.

"We have to come out with a great first half start and a great second half start," forward Mason Gillis said. "Not playing cute or nice. Just hitting the other team in the mouth first and playing with a great deal of toughness."

Purdue entered the postseason wanting to carry over its momentum from a surprisingly successful season.

To open the game, that most certainly did not happen.

"That's a great question," Coach Matt Painter said when asked why.

The first half may have been Purdue's worst of the season, right up there with the second half at Miami and first half at Michigan State.

Riddled by what Painter and players lamented as communication breakdowns and botched assignments defensively, the Boilermakers allowed 49 first-half points, the most scoring they've allowed in a half all season.

Meanwhile, Ohio State was noticeably quicker to the basketball, especially on the offensive glass. Purdue shot well from three-point range In the first half but struggled badly from two-point range, squandering a number of high-percentage chances.

And the foul line. Purdue wound up 15-of-27 when one more point during regulation might have meant a date with Michigan on Saturday.

But, as worn-out as the Boilermakers looked In the first half, they looked re-energized after halftime, led by Trevion Williams.