GoldandBlack - Breakdown: Purdue's OT loss to Ohio State in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — First, it was the worst of Purdue, then some of the best of Purdue, but when it was over, Purdue's Big Ten Tournament stay wound up being a brief one.
The fourth-seeded Boilermakers fell to fifth-seeded Ohio State 87-78 Friday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium, but not until they'd given the partial-capacity crowd their money's worth, rallying from a 49-31 halftime deficit to force the extra session, in which the Buckeyes outscored the Boilermakers 15-6.
Purdue now awaits its NCAA Tournament draw, with a potentially valuable lesson having been delivered against the Buckeyes.
"We have to come out with a great first half start and a great second half start," forward Mason Gillis said. "Not playing cute or nice. Just hitting the other team in the mouth first and playing with a great deal of toughness."
Purdue entered the postseason wanting to carry over its momentum from a surprisingly successful season.
To open the game, that most certainly did not happen.
"That's a great question," Coach Matt Painter said when asked why.
The first half may have been Purdue's worst of the season, right up there with the second half at Miami and first half at Michigan State.
Riddled by what Painter and players lamented as communication breakdowns and botched assignments defensively, the Boilermakers allowed 49 first-half points, the most scoring they've allowed in a half all season.
Meanwhile, Ohio State was noticeably quicker to the basketball, especially on the offensive glass. Purdue shot well from three-point range In the first half but struggled badly from two-point range, squandering a number of high-percentage chances.
And the foul line. Purdue wound up 15-of-27 when one more point during regulation might have meant a date with Michigan on Saturday.
But, as worn-out as the Boilermakers looked In the first half, they looked re-energized after halftime, led by Trevion Williams.
TREVION WILLIAMS LEADS THE CHARGE BACK
This wasn't new, Trevion Williams following up a pedestrian first half with a polar-opposite second half.
"This is something I've been dealing with all year," Williams said. "Just figuring out how teams are running doubles at me and defending me. Different teams have been doing different things in terms of doubling the post.
"My thing with the slow starts is trying to figure out how they're guarding me. That's been our main goal, trying to figure out how teams are going to be guarding us."
In the second half, Ohio State just couldn't.
After a 2-of-7 first half, Williams wound up 12-of-23 for 26 points, with 14 rebounds and five assists, in just 30 of the 45 minutes.
Williams gave Ohio State fits in the paint, carrying Purdue into overtime, scoring the Boilermakers' final three field goals of regulation, including his bucket over Zed Key with nine-and-a-half seconds left to knot the score at 72-all.
More to come ...
