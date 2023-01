It has been a long 13 months for Purdue’s Broc Thompson. The wide receiver went from being the hero of the Music City Bowl in 2021 to a year that was filled with injuries, multiple surgeries, rehab, and setbacks in 2022.

Despite the adversity thrown his way, Thompson is ready to return to West Lafayette for one more year with the Boilermakers.

“This isn't a video game where you pause and quit. You gotta fight,” Thompson said.