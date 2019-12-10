Twice the past few games, Eric Hunter has massaged the end of the shot clock with his dribble, working over its final seconds with a defender near-by, and twice he's craftily created space enough for himself to beat that shot clock with three-pointers, their value outsized in low-scoring games.

A few times, too, the Purdue sophomore guard's attentiveness has come to the forefront in defensive rotations, like the one he parlayed into a turnover vs. Virginia, which he then finished off with a three-pointer in transition.

There have been countless examples this season of the difference between Hunter now and Hunter then, during a freshman season that left him at times questioning himself, looking for his place, and, well, tired.

"I don't think I slept last year," Hunter said back in the summer, well in advance this season. "I had an 8:30 class and I was going to bed at 3 for no good reason, just being a busy body. My mom says that when I was a kid I used to say, 'If I go to sleep early, I might miss something' and I guess I really think that way now that I'm older."

Already struggling to acclimate to the college game, and college life, while trying to find his way on a team dominated by older, highly influential players, Hunter wasn't helping himself.

"It's just life, everything you have to do," Hunter said. "I did a bad job last year asking for help. I never asked for help in high school. It was easier to just figure things out. But you need help in this world, need someone to talk to, to ask questions.

"You can ask anybody around here. Last year was hard for me."

On the court, off the court, whatever it may been.

Basketball didn't come easily. Neither did school.

The transition from a high school graduating class of about 55 to the magnitude of a university of tens of thousands, and the freedom that comes with it, was stark.

"It was everything, but it just starts with making sure you have things done off the court, outside this (basketball) building," Hunter said, "so that you can be relaxed in here and able to only think about what you have to do, to only think about practice. It was like a whole different world that first year.

"This time last year, I was probably like, 'Yeah, I've got the blueprint,' and thought I knew what it meant to work hard and do what it takes. What I figured out when the season started was, 'I don't have it' and it kind of shocked me. It hit me like a wall.'"

Hunter said he did question whether "this is what I want to do" and said he told his father, Eric Sr., as much.

"That goes to show how hard it is, how hard it can get," Hunter said. "It was a lot of on-the-court and off-the-court stuff that just could have taken me out of my element had I let it."

He did not.

