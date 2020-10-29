Week Two Big Ten action. Four road favorites and one cancelled game. Picking against the spread.



How did I do last week? 3-4 vs. the line.

My selections this week ...



Minnesota (-19) at Maryland (Friday): 19 is a big number for a road team to lay. But, what the heck. Did you see Testudo play last week? Give the 19 and take Goldy.



Michigan State at Michigan (-24): Mel Tucker, meet Jim Harbaugh. He'll apologize later. No, he won't. Lay the 24 and take the winged helmets.



Purdue (-4) at Illinois: Purdue Pete is only giving four points? Lay 'em and run. Beef House rolls for everyone on the drive back on I-74 to WL!



Wisconsin (-10.5) at Nebraska: Cancelled



Indiana (-13.5) at Rutgers: Who thought this would be a big game this time last week? Yet, here we are. Love the Fightin' Tom Allens, but I'm taking the University of NJ and the 13.5.



Northwestern at Iowa (-4): Smell that? It's a sense of urgency. And it's coming off Herky. Take Captain Kirk and give the points.



Ohio State (-10.5) at Penn State: Oh, Brutus is gonna win. But not by double-digits. Take the 10.5 and the Nits.



Lock of the week: Michigan State at Michigan (-24)



Spread too big? Minnesota (-19) at Maryland



Spread too small? Purdue (-4) at Illinois



Avoid this game: Northwestern at Iowa (-4). Hawkeyes may not even win, let alone cover.

