Against the odds: Week 2 Big Ten picks
Week Two Big Ten action. Four road favorites and one cancelled game. Picking against the spread.
How did I do last week? 3-4 vs. the line.
My selections this week ...
Minnesota (-19) at Maryland (Friday): 19 is a big number for a road team to lay. But, what the heck. Did you see Testudo play last week? Give the 19 and take Goldy.
Michigan State at Michigan (-24): Mel Tucker, meet Jim Harbaugh. He'll apologize later. No, he won't. Lay the 24 and take the winged helmets.
Purdue (-4) at Illinois: Purdue Pete is only giving four points? Lay 'em and run. Beef House rolls for everyone on the drive back on I-74 to WL!
Wisconsin (-10.5) at Nebraska: Cancelled
Indiana (-13.5) at Rutgers: Who thought this would be a big game this time last week? Yet, here we are. Love the Fightin' Tom Allens, but I'm taking the University of NJ and the 13.5.
Northwestern at Iowa (-4): Smell that? It's a sense of urgency. And it's coming off Herky. Take Captain Kirk and give the points.
Ohio State (-10.5) at Penn State: Oh, Brutus is gonna win. But not by double-digits. Take the 10.5 and the Nits.
Lock of the week: Michigan State at Michigan (-24)
Spread too big? Minnesota (-19) at Maryland
Spread too small? Purdue (-4) at Illinois
Avoid this game: Northwestern at Iowa (-4). Hawkeyes may not even win, let alone cover.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.