Week Three Big Ten action. Two road favorites and one cancelled game--again. Picking against the spread.

How did I do last week? 2-4 vs. the line.

For the year: 5-8 vs. the line.



My selections this week ...

Michigan (-3.5) at Indiana: The white-hot Hoosiers are a home dog to the swooning Wolverines. Fascinating. I'll take Tom Allen's hat and those 3.5 points, thank you very much.



Nebraska at Northwestern (-3.5): The last time we saw the Huskers, they were getting half-a-hundred hung on them in Columbus. It won't be that bad this time. The purple NU beats the red NU. Take Willie and give the 3.5 points.



Michigan State at Iowa (-6.5): Guilty as charged. Yes, I dismissed Sparty after that tire-fire opener vs. Rutgers. But look at me now! I want those 6.5 points and MSU! Someone get me my Percy Snow jersey!



Maryland at Penn State (-25): These aren't the 1995 Nits of Collins, Engram and Carter. What's my point? Penn State will win, but it won't cover. Take the Terps and the 25.



Minnesota (-7.0) at Illinois: Someone has to win this pillow fight between winless teams. I think Goldy scores early and often and wins ... and covers. Take P.J. and lay those 7 points, big boy.



Rutgers at Ohio State (-37.5): 56-21, 52-3, 56-0, 58-0, 49-7, 56-17. Those are the scores of the six all-time meetings between these schools--all Buckeye landslide victories. I think Brutus can cover a 37.5-point spread. Lay those points and take OSU.



Purdue at Wisconsin: cancelled

Lock of the week: Michigan State at Iowa (-6.5). MSU may win outright. At the least, Iowa won't cover.



Spread too big: Maryland at Penn State (-25). The Terps have enough offensive juice to keep this close.



Spread too small: Rutgers at Ohio State (-37.5). Remember, style points matter in the playoff chase. And OSU is gonna wanna put on a show.



Avoid this game: Michigan (-3.5) at Indiana. It's a toss-up. Just enjoy watching ... no bets.

