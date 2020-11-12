Week Four Big Ten action. Road team is favored in five of the six games. Picking against the spread.

How did I do last week? 4-2 vs. the line.

For the year: 9-10 vs. the line.

My selections this week ...

Iowa (-3.5) at Minnesota: The battle for Floyd! Each team is coming off its first win of 2020. If defense trumps offense, Herky is the pick. But I think Goldy's offense will be the best unit on the field. Take Fleck's tie and the 3.5 points.

Indiana (-7) at Michigan State: Love the Old Brass Spittoon. You should, too. Love how IU is playing, too. The question begs: Should the Hoosiers be favored by more? Give those seven points and take Tom Allen's hat.

Illinois at Rutgers (-7): The last time the Scarlet Knights were favored in a Big Ten game? It was 2014. Does that say more about RU or Illinois? Never mind. Give those seven points and take Greg Schiano's clenched fist.



Penn State (-3.5) at Nebraska: If you like good quarterback play, turn away. None of it here. The good news: Someone is gonna get their first win. Not sure who, but I will take Scott Frost's scowl and those 3.5 points.



Wisconsin (-4.5) at Michigan: That smell? It's desperation. And it's coming from Ann Arbor. Maybe Bucky will have lost its mojo as it emerges from a two-week COVID layoff. Maybe not. Give those 4.5 points and take Paul Chryst's sweatshirt.



Northwestern (-3) at Purdue: Raise your hand if saw this being a clash of unbeatens when the schedule came out? That's what I thought. This game will do justice to the gray slate sky it will be played under. Take Purdue Pete and those three points.



Ohio State at Maryland: cancelled

Lock of the week: Indiana (-7) at Michigan State. Could be an IU blowout.



Spread too big: Penn State (-3.5) at Nebraska. Why are the Nits favored? Hello?



Spread too small: Illinois at Rutgers (-7). RU could pounce on listless Illini.



Avoid this game: Wisconsin (-4.5) at Michigan. Will Graham Metrz play? Is Michigan gonna mail it in?



NOTE: Lines courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines