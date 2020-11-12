 Against the odds | Dienhart | Big Ten picks
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-12 15:08:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Against the odds: Week 4 Big Ten picks

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Hello, Floyd! It's bronze pig week!
Hello, Floyd! It's bronze pig week! (AP)

Week Four Big Ten action. Road team is favored in five of the six games. Picking against the spread.

How did I do last week? 4-2 vs. the line.

For the year: 9-10 vs. the line.

My selections this week ...

Iowa (-3.5) at Minnesota: The battle for Floyd! Each team is coming off its first win of 2020. If defense trumps offense, Herky is the pick. But I think Goldy's offense will be the best unit on the field. Take Fleck's tie and the 3.5 points.

Indiana (-7) at Michigan State: Love the Old Brass Spittoon. You should, too. Love how IU is playing, too. The question begs: Should the Hoosiers be favored by more? Give those seven points and take Tom Allen's hat.

Illinois at Rutgers (-7): The last time the Scarlet Knights were favored in a Big Ten game? It was 2014. Does that say more about RU or Illinois? Never mind. Give those seven points and take Greg Schiano's clenched fist.

Penn State (-3.5) at Nebraska: If you like good quarterback play, turn away. None of it here. The good news: Someone is gonna get their first win. Not sure who, but I will take Scott Frost's scowl and those 3.5 points.

Wisconsin (-4.5) at Michigan: That smell? It's desperation. And it's coming from Ann Arbor. Maybe Bucky will have lost its mojo as it emerges from a two-week COVID layoff. Maybe not. Give those 4.5 points and take Paul Chryst's sweatshirt.

Northwestern (-3) at Purdue: Raise your hand if saw this being a clash of unbeatens when the schedule came out? That's what I thought. This game will do justice to the gray slate sky it will be played under. Take Purdue Pete and those three points.

Ohio State at Maryland: cancelled

Lock of the week: Indiana (-7) at Michigan State. Could be an IU blowout.

Spread too big: Penn State (-3.5) at Nebraska. Why are the Nits favored? Hello?

Spread too small: Illinois at Rutgers (-7). RU could pounce on listless Illini.

Avoid this game: Wisconsin (-4.5) at Michigan. Will Graham Metrz play? Is Michigan gonna mail it in?

NOTE: Lines courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}