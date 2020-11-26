Week Six Big Ten action. Picking against the spread.

How did I do last week? 2-4 vs. the line



For the year: 14-17 vs. the line.

My selections this week ...

Nebraska at Iowa (-13.5): I recommend Husker fans shop on Black Friday and not watch this. Take Herky and give the 13.5.



Ohio State (-28.0) at Illinois: Illibuck is on the line! Yes, the Illini have won two in a row. The parade stops here, but Brutus won't cover. Take Lovie's beard and the 28.0 points.



Maryland at Indiana (-11.5): The Terps haven't played the last two weeks. Will it hurt? Help? I think this one is close. Give me Maryland and the 11.5 points.



Penn State at Michigan (-2.0): Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Could be a pick 'em. But I'll go with Habaugh's glasses and give the two points.



Northwestern (-13.5) at Michigan State: A letdown for the Wildcats facing a Spartan team that was off last week? I say, "yes." Give me Sparty and the 13.5.



Minnesota at Wisconsin (-21): Cancelled. No Axe week. Too bad.



Rutgers at Purdue (-12.0): The Boilers are a double-digit fav? Hmmm. Yep, I think it all will come together from Brohm and his hat. Take Purdue, give the 12.0.



Lock of the week: Iowa -13.5.



Spread too big: Ohio State -28.0



Spread too small: Michigan -2.0



Avoid this game: Maryland at Indiana (-11.5). Terps haven't played since Halloween. IU could endure a letdown.



NOTE: Lines courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines