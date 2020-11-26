Against the odds: Week 6 Big Ten picks
Week Six Big Ten action. Picking against the spread.
How did I do last week? 2-4 vs. the line
For the year: 14-17 vs. the line.
My selections this week ...
Nebraska at Iowa (-13.5): I recommend Husker fans shop on Black Friday and not watch this. Take Herky and give the 13.5.
Ohio State (-28.0) at Illinois: Illibuck is on the line! Yes, the Illini have won two in a row. The parade stops here, but Brutus won't cover. Take Lovie's beard and the 28.0 points.
Maryland at Indiana (-11.5): The Terps haven't played the last two weeks. Will it hurt? Help? I think this one is close. Give me Maryland and the 11.5 points.
Penn State at Michigan (-2.0): Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Could be a pick 'em. But I'll go with Habaugh's glasses and give the two points.
Northwestern (-13.5) at Michigan State: A letdown for the Wildcats facing a Spartan team that was off last week? I say, "yes." Give me Sparty and the 13.5.
Minnesota at Wisconsin (-21): Cancelled. No Axe week. Too bad.
Rutgers at Purdue (-12.0): The Boilers are a double-digit fav? Hmmm. Yep, I think it all will come together from Brohm and his hat. Take Purdue, give the 12.0.
Lock of the week: Iowa -13.5.
Spread too big: Ohio State -28.0
Spread too small: Michigan -2.0
Avoid this game: Maryland at Indiana (-11.5). Terps haven't played since Halloween. IU could endure a letdown.
NOTE: Lines courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.