 Against the odds | Dienhart | Week 6 Big Ten
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-26 14:38:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Against the odds: Week 6 Big Ten picks

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Are you fired up for Illibuck week?
Are you fired up for Illibuck week?

Week Six Big Ten action. Picking against the spread.

How did I do last week? 2-4 vs. the line

For the year: 14-17 vs. the line.

My selections this week ...

Nebraska at Iowa (-13.5): I recommend Husker fans shop on Black Friday and not watch this. Take Herky and give the 13.5.

Ohio State (-28.0) at Illinois: Illibuck is on the line! Yes, the Illini have won two in a row. The parade stops here, but Brutus won't cover. Take Lovie's beard and the 28.0 points.

Maryland at Indiana (-11.5): The Terps haven't played the last two weeks. Will it hurt? Help? I think this one is close. Give me Maryland and the 11.5 points.

Penn State at Michigan (-2.0): Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Could be a pick 'em. But I'll go with Habaugh's glasses and give the two points.

Northwestern (-13.5) at Michigan State: A letdown for the Wildcats facing a Spartan team that was off last week? I say, "yes." Give me Sparty and the 13.5.

Minnesota at Wisconsin (-21): Cancelled. No Axe week. Too bad.

Rutgers at Purdue (-12.0): The Boilers are a double-digit fav? Hmmm. Yep, I think it all will come together from Brohm and his hat. Take Purdue, give the 12.0.

Lock of the week: Iowa -13.5.

Spread too big: Ohio State -28.0

Spread too small: Michigan -2.0

Avoid this game: Maryland at Indiana (-11.5). Terps haven't played since Halloween. IU could endure a letdown.

NOTE: Lines courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines

