Against the odds: Week 8 Big Ten picks
Week Eight Big Ten action. Picking against the spread.
How did I do last week? 2-3 vs. the line.
For the year: 17-24 vs. the line.
My selections this week ...
Illinois at Northwestern (-14.0): Nothing Fitzy loves more than whipping the Illini. Take NU and give the 14.
Rutgers at Maryland (-7.5): Terps have played one game since Nov. 7. Will they be rusty? Take RU and the 7.5.
Minnesota at Nebraska (-10.5): The Gophers have missed the last two games. The Huskers want this one. Take NU and lay the 10.5.
Wisconsin at Iowa (pick 'em): Best game of the weekend. Hawkeyes have won five in a row. Take Herky.
Michigan State at Penn State (-15.5): This will be a cathartic experience for the Nits. Expect a beat down. Take Penn State and give the 15.5.
Michigan at Ohio State: Cancelled
Purdue at Indiana: Cancelled
Lock of the week: Northwestern -14
Spread too big: Maryland -7.5
Spread too small: Nebraska -10.5
Avoid this game: Wisconsin at Iowa. It could either way, so say the odds.
