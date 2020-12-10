 Against the odds | Dienhart
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-10 11:09:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Against the odds: Week 8 Big Ten picks

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Week Eight Big Ten action. Picking against the spread.

How did I do last week? 2-3 vs. the line.

For the year: 17-24 vs. the line.

My selections this week ...

Illinois at Northwestern (-14.0): Nothing Fitzy loves more than whipping the Illini. Take NU and give the 14.

Rutgers at Maryland (-7.5): Terps have played one game since Nov. 7. Will they be rusty? Take RU and the 7.5.

Minnesota at Nebraska (-10.5): The Gophers have missed the last two games. The Huskers want this one. Take NU and lay the 10.5.

Wisconsin at Iowa (pick 'em): Best game of the weekend. Hawkeyes have won five in a row. Take Herky.

Michigan State at Penn State (-15.5): This will be a cathartic experience for the Nits. Expect a beat down. Take Penn State and give the 15.5.

Michigan at Ohio State: Cancelled

Purdue at Indiana: Cancelled

Lock of the week: Northwestern -14

Spread too big: Maryland -7.5

Spread too small: Nebraska -10.5

Avoid this game: Wisconsin at Iowa. It could either way, so say the odds.

NOTE: Lines courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines

