PDF: Purdue-Fairfield statistics

Behind 30 points from preseason All-American Carsen Edwards, No. 24 Purdue rolled past Fairfield Tuesday night, 90-57, in its season opener.

Edwards scored the first 12 points of the second half after keying the first half run that gave the Boilermakers separation before halftime.

Ryan Cline added 13 and eight assists and Evan Boudreaux and Eric Hunter scored 10 points in their Purdue debuts, while Grady Eifert added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Purdue opened the game 1-of-7 from the floor, but made 15 of their final 23 in the first half to lead by 17.

More to come ...