If you listen to the head coach at Mooresville (Ind.) High, Purdue is getting an underrated offensive lineman in Jaelin Alstott-VanDeVanter.

The 6-6, 275-pound Alstott-VanDeVanter jumped aboard Purdue’s Class of 2021 on Thursday when he pledged to the Boilermakers. Mooresville—located on the southwest outskirts of Indianapolis—is a Class 4A school that lost to Evansville Memorial in the regionals last season.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Mooresville High head coach Mike Gillin to get the skinny on the massive Alstott-VanDeVanter, who joins Brownsburg (Ind.) High receiver Preston Terrell as the first members of Purdue's Class of 2021.

GoldandBlack.com: What type of player is Purdue getting?

Gillin: He is a little bit of a late-bloomer because he didn’t have a lot of football experience when he was younger. But from Day One when he come out for football at Mooresville his freshman year, we knew the potential was there. He has all the things you want in an offensive lineman as far as height, wing span, athleticism.

GoldandBlack.com: Does he play any other sports?

Gillin: He played some basketball when he was younger but gave it up after his freshman year. He has all those tools that you want. And he’s a good kid. He works hard in the weight room. He has good strength and decent speed. When you see him, he’s special. He’s every bit of 6-6. He weighs about 280 right now. He could grow to 300 real quick. I think his potential is really high.

GoldandBlack.com: How good can he be?

Gillin: If you look at him and watch him move, he is NFL-caliber. Now, he has a ways to go to get there. I’m not saying he’s there. But I could see him evolving into that kind of a guy if he continues the track that he’s on. I think Purdue got a real diamond-in-the-rough.

GoldandBlack.com: What position do you see Alstott-VanDeVanter playing at Purdue?

Gillin: He is a tackle. He and Zach Richards (another player Purdue is recruiting) were our tackles last year. We will leave Jaelin at right tackle and move Zach next to him at right guard. They will be together next season as seniors. I think Jaelin eventually could be a left tackle. But I think tackle is definitely his position. That could change. But if you see him, he’s the prototype tackle with his height, width and athletic ability.

GoldandBlack.com: Is he mobile?

Gillin: He has good feet. His ceiling is so high. He’s gonna get better and better. And he’s never been injured real bad. Never missed a play last year. We are real excited about him next year. I am a big in-state guy. I love IU and Purdue and like to see kids stay in-state. Purdue is great fit for him.

GoldandBlack.com: Why did he commit now?

Gillin: I don’t know. I saw it on Facebook (Thursday). He isn’t a big talker. He’s a quiet kid. He won’t be a guy who stands up and gives up speech. He will do what you ask. He never has given me a problem, and I have coached for 41 years as head coach in the state. I have seen it all. He has a good mentality for the game.

GoldandBlack.com: Did you know he was related to Mike Alstott?

Gillin: I didn’t know that until today. Again, he doesn’t say a whole lot. I asked him (Thursday) if he was related to Mike Alstott. He said, "yes." I said, "Why wouldn’t you be bragging about that?"

GoldandBlack.com: Did he play any defense last season?

Gillin: Yes, but not until a sectional game vs. East Central. We played both of them (Alstott-VanDeVanter and Richards) on defense. They played about half the time and played well.