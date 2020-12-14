If Purdue’s game at Indiana takes place as scheduled on Friday night, the Boilermakers will have to shuffle personnel to field a team.

“Without question, yes,” said Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, who was unable to provide specifics.

Purdue (2-4) and Indiana (6-1) mutually agreed to cancel last week’s meeting after COVID-19 outbreaks hit each school. Both programs spent the week paused.

“Well, we were on pause, so really virtual meetings was what we had take place last week, so we met virtually, trying to get better as a team and unit in preparation for Indiana,” said Brohm at his Monday press conference. “That's what we were allowed to do, and that's what we did.”

The Old Oaken Bucket Game was given new life on Sunday, when the Big Ten announced the schools would meet on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Bloomington as part of “Champions Week.”

But Indiana announced on Sunday its program was still paused. Purdue has made no such announcement this week. And Brohm wouldn’t say on Monday if the team is on pause.

“Well, like I said, I don't make those decisions,” said Brohm. “I know we're going to be limited today in the work that we can do.”

What will Purdue do today in practice?

“We're going to be limited in some of the things that we can do,” said Brohm. “As of right now, it'll be masks on the field with a social distancing conditioning workout and then mask wearing walk-through after that.”

After today, what does the practice schedule look like?

“That's out of my control, so we'll let the medical experts take care of that end,” said Brohm.

It’s believed Purdue will be without several key players, as well as staffers, as it prepares to play Indiana in hopes of ending a four-game 2020 losing streak and winning back the Old Oaken Bucket.



One of the players expected back by this time was sophomore defensive end George Karlaftis. The school announced on Nov. 24 that Karlaftis had tested positive for COVID. He will be clear of the Big Ten-mandated 21-day isolation by kickoff on Friday (Dec. 15 would be Day 21). Still, Brohm couldn’t say if Karlaftis would be available.

“I can’t give out that information,” said Brohm. “Sorry about that.”

Amid all of this uncertainty, Brohm presses on.

“Right now, we're preparing to play, and we'll let the medical experts decide any other decisions that need to be made,” said Brohm.