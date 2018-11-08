GoldandBlack.com

In the play-by-play from Purdue's 39-point road win at Illinois, a quarterback draw by Jared Sparks was recorded in the third quarter as a gain of three yards.

This small gain run would typically be considered a forgettable play, but Jeff Brohm wants you and everybody else to see it, remember it and have to be prepared that it might be called again. Brohm knew precisely what he was doing as choice of play held much more significance than the yardage gained on the play.

Brohm knew having Sparks run the football in the Wildcat formation for the first time this season would have an impact. The Purdue coach knew it was the perfect time to call a unique formation in his offense and give the next few opponents another thing to worry about with the Boilermakers offense.

"Well, we always like to play a little cat-and-mouse with that," Jeff Brohm said with a smile about giving defenses future plays to see on film.

Brohm and his staff are fully aware of the paranoia surrounding football coaches and have an interesting way to combat this fear. Brohm's staff gives them more plays to evaluate instead of fewer.

"I think we operate on the principle of the more, the better," quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm said. "We'd almost rather you see it on game film because we can always tweak it and we'd rather you worry about us calling it again than try to surprise you two months into the season."

Jeff Brohm said on Oct. 22 that this single-wing/Wildcat formation package would be a staple in the game plan for Purdue for the remainder of the season because of Sparks' background as a former quarterback. However, to Brohm's initial point of the "cat and mouse game", if Purdue never runs that concept again this season, they've already achieved its goal by putting it in the minds of future opponents that it's a possibility.