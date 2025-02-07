Purdue 90, USC 72: Postgame Video

Purdue is now 11-2 and atop the Big Ten after a dominant 90-72 win over USC, the first time its has played the Trojans in West Lafayette in over 85 years. Braden Smith's 13 assists led to 24 from Trey Kaufman-Renn and 14 from Fletcher Loyer. Myles Colvin, Raleigh Burgess, and Gicarri Harris also had solid contributions off of the bench.
Here is all of Boiler Upload's postgame video coverage from Mackey Arena.
Travis Postgame Thoughts
Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Fletcher Loyer
Matt Painter
