Three things from USC: On awards lists, rebounding and more

Junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) wasn't aware of the disrespect tossed his way by award voters recently. (Photo by Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

No. 7 Purdue (19-5, 11-2 Big Ten) dominated the glass and in transition to beat 90-72 USC Friday night, holding onto its lead in the Big Ten.



Here's what stuck out after the final buzzer sounded:

Advertisement

Kaufman-Renn doesn't know what the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar list is; Painter, quite the opposite

Junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn is the only player in the country averaging 18 points, six rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting at least 60% from the field. In fact, only three players have done that this century.

It wasn't enough, apparently, to land the post player on the list of 10 finalists for either of college basketball's foremost big man awards, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone award for the best center and power forward in America, respectively. Kaufman-Renn hasn't been on the internet lately, evidently.

"I didn't know the Kareem thing was an award," he said. His teammates saw it, though, especially Braden Smith, who knows exactly what it's like to be snubbed in the same manner – the junior guard was inexplicably forgotten among the top 10 point guards this time last season.

"I appreciate it. I appreciate that he's got my back," Kaufman-Renn said of Smith. "But that's what this team is, everybody has each other's back. It's great to be a part of a locker room like that."

Painter, who was outspoken about Smith's snub last year, noticed Kaufman-Renn's exclusion.

"It's like anything," the coach said. "If you're an English professor, you should be good at English, right? They're showing that they don't understand the game. It's like the NBA All Star game, and saying, 'Hey, you know what? The two top guys that are going to be MVPs, you're not an All-Star.' It makes no sense"

The snub could also be rooted in Kaufman-Renn's positional fluidity. The big man himself, another player and an assistant coach were all asked Thursday what Kaufman-Renn's position is, and no one gave a straightforward, traditional answer.



Kaufman-Renn's had a Batman quality to it: "I'm whatever I need to be."



On the rebound

Purdue won the rebounding battle by 17, 48-31. Painter didn't know it until he saw the box score printout.

"I thought as a team we rebounded well, even though we had that one stretch where we struggled," Painter said. "I never would have thought that we'd out-rebound them by 17 after the way you feel during the game, giving up some of those offensive rebounds. But I thought we had good balance."

Junior guard Fletcher Loyer thought there was room for improvement.

"I thought we started off making shots, which obviously helped – it's tough to rebound makes," Loyer said. "But I thought we struggled rebounding tonight, and we won by 17 in rebounds. So we've come a long way. But like (Painter) always says, It doesn't stop. You got to rebound every single night. Some teams are better, but it's a focus every night."

Caleb Furst contributed plenty on the boards, with a season-high 10. Loyer said the senior forward has taken Purdue "from a good to a great team."

Painter talked about his complimentary role next to Kaufman-Renn.

"Getting us 10 rebounds, just being around the basketball, like, that's what we need on offense and defense for him," Painter said. "Trey (Kaufman-Renn) gets a lot of attention, so now just trying to slip your way to the rim, find those opportunities where you can help us."



When will the shots start falling?