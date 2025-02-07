Purdue vs. USC player grades: Trojans tamed

Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Furst (1) shoots the ball Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the USC Trojans at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (Photo by Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Purdue calmed down what began as a blindingly fast track meet, slowly widening its lead along the way to another Big Ten blowout.



No. 7 Purdue (19-5, 11-2 Big Ten) took down USC (13-10, 5-7) Friday night 90-72 behind well-rounded contributions. One player stood out in the scoring column, the result of a USC size and post skill disadvantage that loomed large all night.



Braden Smith: A-

Smith eschewed boring passes of the kind where the passer actually looks at his intended target. Those would be too easy for Big Ten Player of the Year frontrunner, and he evidently didn't want to hurt any USC feelings. Massive assist numbers were the result – the junior racked up 13.

He was particularly busy on defense in the first half, in which he swiped four of his five steals. Smith didn't have the scoring punch that possessed him against Iowa, but deployed enough craftiness to reach 9 points despite a 0-of-4 line from deep.

Fletcher Loyer: B

Loyer picked his spots and took advantage of USC lapses on his way to 14 points. The junior flopped – er, strategized – his way into three free throws against a low shot clock in the mid-first half.



Other than that volume-raising moment, he quietly went about his business, shooting with confidence from the outside and carefully selecting his moments to foray inside.



Trey Kaufman-Renn: A

Bullied USC's frontline, even the 6-foot-10, 250 pound Josh Cohen. The Trojans could only hope to slow Kaufman-Renn by fouling him, resulting in the junior compiling nine attempts from the charity stripe.

It got worse for the Trojans when they went to zone. Afforded a pocket of space out of the short pick and roll, Kaufman-Renn converted his now-signature 8-foot floaters (Leaners? Whatever) with regularity. When USC went back to man, Kaufman-Renn hurt his opponent in the post.





C.J. Cox: B-

Was a step slower and an inch shorter than Wesley Yates, who scored 30. Cox finished with a well-balanced 8 points and six rebounds, but his plus/minus lagged among the starters, along with one of Purdue's more defensively challenged players in Fletcher Loyer.





That probably wasn't a coincidence in a game that saw USC press its few advantages wherever it could find them.



Caleb Furst: A-

Furst nearly gave Purdue a second double-doubler. The senior finished 4-of-4 from the floor for 9 points, but continue scanning the box score and notice he corralled 10 rebounds, a team lead.

The big man, often less springy than his opponents down low, reached high altitudes Friday night to create multiple put-backs for a chunk of his heavy dose of production. He secured two offensive boards on a single mid-first half possession, including one for a put-back layup. The Mackey faithful may not have been louder the rest of the night.



Myles Colvin: B

Colvin's first 3-point attempt, shot from the right corner, hit the front of the rim and, like the universe was toying with him, bounced six inches in the air until it fell mercifully through. Now, the sophomore forward is converting just 29% of his attempts from deep after shooting sweet to start the year. He hit two against the Trojans; perhaps he's out of his rut now.



Colvin generated a highlight in the late first half when he out-raced three USC defenders in transition for a two-handed slam. He tried another in the second half, apparently out of confidence from his 8 points; he lacked for shyness, shooting 11 times.



Camden Heide: B-



Got his rebounds, but also four fouls in less than 10 competitive minutes.

Gicarri Harris: B

Despite Cox's struggles on defense, Harris wasn't called on to replace him, or called on much at all. He played 15 quiet minutes, mostly defending USC point guard Clark Slajchert up the court.

Raleigh Burgess: B



Ran the floor well in transition in four mid-first half minutes, securing himself a layup and a pair of free throw attempts. Burgess was called for a technical shortly after for contact above the neck, and he exited.



He played six minutes down the stretch of the second half.



He gets points for making me laugh when he air-balled another 3, this one a ballsy, off-balance attempt from the corner.

How I do these

Rule No. 1: These grades are not to be taken too seriously. Rule No. 2: I can put whatever grade I'd like, so long as I defend it. The exercise here aims to answer a question that goes something like, "How well did a player take advantage of the opportunities they were given?" During the game, I focus most of my attention on watching defensive reps, box-outs, offensive movement/involvement, and non-assist passing. I'll add all the off-ball value to these grades that my eyes can catch. Late game heroics earn bonus points, and the opposite is true for important errors. Oh, and I hate missed free throws.



